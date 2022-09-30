Sangamon Jury Deems Sex Offender a Sexually Violent Person

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that a Sangamon County jury has found a registered sex offender is a Sexually Violent Person.

Following the verdict, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge John Madonia ordered 48-year-old Jimmy Dudley, to be remanded to the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS).

Dudley was transferred from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) to the Rushville IDHS Treatment and Detention Facility (TDF) in November of 2021.

Last week, he was remanded to the Sangamon County Jail for the duration of the trial and will be returned to the Rushville facility pending a disposition hearing, now that he has been found to be a sexually violent person according to Raoul’s announcement.

In 2019, Dudley was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography involving a 9-year-old girl who lived in the same house as Dudley.

Additionally, in 2016 while residing in Florida, Dudley’s step-daughter reported that he abused her on three occasions. Dudley was charged with sexual battery of a child; however, the charge was later dismissed.