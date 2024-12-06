Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Theft at Pleasant Plains Gaming Parlor

The Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in reference to a recent burglary in Pleasant Plains.

According to the Pleasant Plains Police, in the early morning hours of November 18th, two suspects broke into Linda’s Gaming, located at 202 West State Route 125 in Pleasant Plains, by forcing their way through a door.

Once inside the suspects caused over $5,000 in damage to gaming machines and other property. The suspects then left in a silver mini-van that had noticeable damage on the passenger side. Photos of the vehicle can be found on the website cashfortips.us.

If you have any information regarding this incident and can identify the suspects, or the vehicle call the Sangamon Menard Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427 or submit a tip on their website. You can also submit a tip to them through the P3 mobile app.

If your tip results in an arrest you could receive a cash reward up to $2500. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.