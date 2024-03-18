Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers Seeking Information on Springfield Homicide Case

The Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers are seeking information to assist the Illinois State Police in reference to a homicide investigation.

On Wednesday around noon, police were called to the southbound on ramp to I-55 at Stevenson Drive in reference to a body being found by an Illinois Department of Transportation worker picking up garbage in the area.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon later identified the deceased as 54-year old Teresa Ann Coleman of Springfield, who had been reported missing since March 4th. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding Coleman’s death that leads to an arrest may be eligible for up to a $5,000 reward.

If you have any information regarding this incident call the Sangamon/Menard Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-788-8427 or submit a tip on their website at cashfortips.us.