Sangamon Republicans Extend Application Deadline for 99th District Vacancy

The Sangamon County Republican Central Committee announced a deadline extension for the opportunity for a Republican to be appointed to fill the vacancy in the 99th Legislative District.

The Sangamon County Republicans extended the deadline saying it wanted to ensure it has a strong and diverse group of candidates as possible to choose from in filling the vacancy left by Mike Murphy. Murphy retired at the end of last month.

Murphy announced he wouldn’t seek another term of office because he had been drawn into a new district with long-time friend and fellow Republican Avery Bourne of the 95th District.

Applications will continue to be accepted until 5 pm, Thursday, December 23rd at the Central Committee’s Office located at 1132 Sangamon Avenue in Springfield 10:30-3:30 Monday through Friday. Applicants can also email an application and letter of interest to sangamonrepublicans@scrcc.comcastbiz.net.

The nominee selection meeting has been set for December 30th at 7PM at the Sangamon County Republican Headquarters. The meeting will be open to the public.