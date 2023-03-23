Sangamon, Scott, Morgan Rank In Top Ten in the Nation for Soybean Production

The USDA National Agriculture Statistic Service (NASS) released county estimates for 2022 corn and soybean production, with Illinois counties holding the top spot for production in both crops. Illinois’ hold as the number one producer of soybeans in the United States remains solid, with the top eleven counties for soybean yield in 2022 located in the Land of Lincoln.

Piatt County took the top spot in soybean yield with 74.2 bushels per acre. Coming in at number two through eleven are Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign, and Woodford counties.

Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production. McLean County led the nation in corn production with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced. Rounding out the top five producing counties are Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle, and Champaign counties, coming in at two through five respectively. Illinois as a whole remains the second largest producer of corn in the country, only behind Iowa.

According to a press release, Illinois Department of Ag Director Jerry Costello says that last year, Illinois’ exports of corn and soybeans to the world totaled over $3.5 billion.

According to the National Corn Growers Association, Jacksonville area farmer Dale Hadden placed second in the nation F:Strip-Till, Minimum-Till, Mulch- Till, Ridge-Till Class Non-Irrigated Class Contest with a yield of 335.7916 bushels per acre.