Sangamon Sheriff Looking for Missing Pleasant Plains Man

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Pleasant Plains man. 50 year old Ronald R Buecker of Pleasant Plains was last heard from on Wednesday at approximately 1:45 a.m. Buecker’s vehicle was located in a corn field in the 13300 block of Cotton Hill road in Pawnee, Illinois. Ronald was last seen wearing a blue ILLINI polo shirt with an orange “I” and blue jeans.

Buecker is a white male that stands approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 230 pounds, has blue eyes, and a bald head.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666.