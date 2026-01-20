Sangamon Sheriff’s Mobile App helps identify suspects in New Berlin retail theft

Two suspects connected to a New Berlin retail theft earlier this month were identified within minutes, thanks to a new tool from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 6th, just after 11:20 p.m., a white male and female entered the Road Ranger convenience store on King Drive in New Berlin, just off of Interstate 72. Investigators say the male distracted the lone employee while the female went behind the counter and took more than $800 worth of cigarettes. The pair then fled north in a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV.

Authorities say a notification went out through The Sheriff’s mobile App requesting public assistance. Within five minutes, tips started coming in that led deputies to identify the suspects as 36-year-old Christopher W. Rixner and 35-year-old Melissa A. Hubbard, both of Springfield. Arrest warrants have been issued, charging them with retail theft.

Melissa Hubbard Christopher Rixner

Sheriff Paula Crouch thanked the public for their quick response. She says the app is a valuable tool for residents to stay connected with the sheriff’s office and to help law enforcement quickly solve crimes.

Anyone with information on Rixner or Hubbard’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-753-6666, Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427, or submit an anonymous tip online at cashfortips.us.

The Sheriff’s App is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching “Sangamon County Sheriff.”