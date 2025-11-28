Santa Comes to Town

By Gary Scott on November 28, 2025 at 6:00am

Santa comes to Jacksonville later today.

He has hitched a ride with the Jacksonville fire department and will make his way downtown at 6 tonight.

Judy Tighe of Jacksonville Main Street says people attending tonight will find the square lit up.

She says building owners around the square have virtually lit up the area with Christmas lights

Tighe says Santa is ready for his visit.

Tighe says Santa will hold regular office hours all the way thru Christmas Eve, and will take letters from all until the 20th.

A Holiday Bookish Ball will be held on the 12th, and the Grinch will visit the following day.