Santana Sentenced to 95 years for attempted murder in Springfield

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2026 at 1:26pm

A Cook County man has been sentenced in Sangamon County court for the attempted murder of an Illinois State trooper.

39-year-old Cristobal Santana was sentenced to 95 years in prison today in Springfield.

He was convicted by a jury in August of opening fire on Dakotah Chapman Green after a traffic stop in October of 2023. Green had pulled him over in Springfield, and Santana beat Green in the face with the same gun.

The entire crime was recorded by Chapman-Green’s dashboard camera, and a nearby surveillance camera on an apartment building.

The incident occurred near Toronto Road on the southwest side of Springfield.

Santana argued ineffectual counsel during the trial, and put off sentencing until this month.