Santiago-Nieves Murder Trial Begins in Cass County

The trial of a Beardstown man accused of killing another man in Beardstown earlier this summer began yesterday in Cass County Circuit Court.

37-year old Jean C. Santiago-Nieves has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the shooting death of 27-year old Steve Dominguez.

According to charging documents, the Beardstown Police were called on the morning of May 31st to the 1400 block of Clay Street in Beardstown for a man deceased inside of a vehicle who was later identified as Dominguez. According to the Illinois State Police, Santiago-Nieves had remained at the scene of the shooting and was taken into custody without incident. He has been held pending trial at the Schuyler County Jail.

Jury selection for the trial concluded a little after 12:30 yesterday afternoon, and Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller began presenting his case in chief. Miller’s first witness in the case was the decedent’s sister, Yaneth Dominguez followed by testimony heard from Cass County Emergency Services Dispatcher Marvin Garcia, Beardstown Police Officer Jacquelyn Birdsell, and Beardstown Police Chief Martin Coad.

Court recessed yesterday a little after 3:30 in the afternoon.

Santiago-Nieves, if convicted of any of the two charges, faces between 20 years to life in prison. Santiago-Nieves will have to serve at least 80% of his sentence due to Illinois’ true in sentencing laws and enhancement of penalties due to the usage of a firearm.

The trial resumed this morning at 9AM with the state continuing its case.