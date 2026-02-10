Santos Gets 3 years in Cass Court

A Beardstown man has been sentenced to prison following a guilty plea in an aggravated battery case today in Cass County court.

Court records show 29-year-old Francisco Reyes-Santos of Beardstown was sentenced yesterday to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was given credit for 78 days already served in the Schuyler County Jail and ordered to pay court costs.

Records show Reyes-Santos previously entered a negotiated guilty plea to the case during a November court appearance. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a misdemeanor domestic battery charge and charges from a previous traffic arrest.

Reyes-Santos was arrested by Beardstown Police in June of last year on the battery charges, but no further information on the incident is currently available. He was later placed on electronic ankle monitoring after the arrest.