Sat Scores

February 8, 2026

JHS girls wrestling team placed 4th at the ISD regionals. Leana Cavender, Kaitlyn Knight, Lily Jones, Olivia Monroe, and Madeline Cooley advanced to next week’s sectionals.

JHS 44-Mt Zion 40

Lincoln 45-Lanphier 26 Lincoln coach Neil Alexander’s 1000th win

West Hancock 58-Routt Catholic 46

Mexico, Mo 71-Brown County 65

North Mac 58-South County 47

New Berlin 48-Paxton Buckley Loda 40

Maroa Forsyth 63-Pleasant Plains 49

Auburn 62-Argenta Oreana 54

Porta/ AC 58-Pittsfield 51

Griggsville Perry 58-Bushnell Prairie City 17

Normal U High 66-BHRA 48

SHG 96-BHRA 48

Belleville West 55-Southeast 52

Rochester 64-Williamsville 48

MacArthur 69-Webster Groves 58

GIRLS Southeast 58-JHS 19

Illini West 50-Pittsfield 33

O Fallon 43-Pleasant Plains 36

West Central 52-Roxana 36

ISD 34-Wisconsin 17

Lake Forest 87-IC men 79

IC Women 87-Lake Forest 48

IC men’s track and field team picks up five titles at home