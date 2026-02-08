Sat Scores

JHS girls wrestling team placed 4th at the ISD regionals. Leana Cavender, Kaitlyn Knight, Lily Jones, Olivia Monroe, and Madeline Cooley advanced to next week’s sectionals.
JHS 44-Mt Zion 40
Lincoln 45-Lanphier 26 Lincoln coach Neil Alexander’s 1000th win
West Hancock 58-Routt Catholic 46
Mexico, Mo 71-Brown County 65
North Mac 58-South County 47
New Berlin 48-Paxton Buckley Loda 40
Maroa Forsyth 63-Pleasant Plains 49
Auburn 62-Argenta Oreana 54
Porta/ AC 58-Pittsfield 51
Griggsville Perry 58-Bushnell Prairie City 17
Normal U High 66-BHRA 48
SHG 96-BHRA 48
Belleville West 55-Southeast 52
Rochester 64-Williamsville 48
MacArthur 69-Webster Groves 58
GIRLS Southeast 58-JHS 19
Illini West 50-Pittsfield 33
O Fallon 43-Pleasant Plains 36
West Central 52-Roxana 36
ISD 34-Wisconsin 17
Lake Forest 87-IC men 79
IC Women 87-Lake Forest 48
IC men’s track and field team picks up five titles at home