Sat Scores

JHS 61-Quincy 43
Roxana 85-West Central 50
Griggsville Perry 62-Mendon Unity 57
Carlinville 40-Pleasant Plains 35
Springfield 59-Danville 55
Normal U 68-Fieldcrest 46
Kankakee 79-Lanphier 46
GIRLS Regionals
Beardstown 32-Illini West 29
SHG 59-North Mac 25
Carlinville 56-Pittsfield 41
Calhoun 63-Bunker Hill 36
GNW 41-North Greene 31
JHS advanced Dashawn Armstrong and Jordan Kholian to the state finals. JHS’ Madeline Cooley advanced from the girls’ side.
JHS J’Ettes won the lyrical and placed third in Pom at the state. Coach Tiffany Hickox named to the IDTAA Hall of Fame.
IC women lose to Lawrence 76-61. IC men fall to Lawrence 78-61.