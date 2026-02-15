Sat Scores

By Gary Scott on February 15, 2026 at 7:21am

JHS 61-Quincy 43

Roxana 85-West Central 50

Griggsville Perry 62-Mendon Unity 57

Carlinville 40-Pleasant Plains 35

Springfield 59-Danville 55

Normal U 68-Fieldcrest 46

Kankakee 79-Lanphier 46

GIRLS Regionals

Beardstown 32-Illini West 29

SHG 59-North Mac 25

Carlinville 56-Pittsfield 41

Calhoun 63-Bunker Hill 36

GNW 41-North Greene 31

JHS advanced Dashawn Armstrong and Jordan Kholian to the state finals. JHS’ Madeline Cooley advanced from the girls’ side.

JHS J’Ettes won the lyrical and placed third in Pom at the state. Coach Tiffany Hickox named to the IDTAA Hall of Fame.

IC women lose to Lawrence 76-61. IC men fall to Lawrence 78-61.