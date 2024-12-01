Saturday Afternoon Fire Guts Portion of West Superior Home

No one was injured when a house was severely damaged by fire in Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

Crews from the Jacksonville and South Jacksonville Fire Departments responded to a call of a garage fire at 858 West Superior Avenue at approximately 2:15 pm.

Jacksonville Fire Department Captain Daniel Klendworth says while they were en route to the address, they were informed the fire had spread to the unattached house.

“Our substation [crew] arrived on scene first and pulled a line. There were mixed reports from residents and bystanders that there was someone in the house. The guy who lives at the house said sometimes his brother is there and sometimes not. Once we pulled a line and got our water going we completed a search of the residence and there was nobody inside. The search was negative which is always good to know.”

Crews also searched the house immediately to the east after they were told a dog was inside. Klendworth says although the neighboring house did sustain some damage from the fire, no smoke entered the interior and the pet was found safe during the search.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours suppressing the fire and keeping it from spreading to adjacent homes. Klendworth says they do not believe the fire was suspicious, however the State Fire Marshall’s Office has been called in to help determine a possible cause of the blaze.

Damages were estimated at $100,000.00. The garage and a truck parked in the driveway are a total loss. Klendworth says the rear portion of the home will need to be replaced and the rest of the structure renovated, but the structure is not a total loss.