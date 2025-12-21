Saturday arrests

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man on outstanding warrants early Saturday morning. Tyler J. Smedly, 41, was taken into custody by police at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Yates and East Court Street. Smedly was wanted on failure to appear warrants for possession of methamphetamine. Smedly was also additionally cited for possession of methamphetamine after police say he was in possession of the drug during a search. Smedly was also cited for two counts of burglary. According to a police report, Smedly was a person of interest in a burglary that took place at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Hardin Avenue as well as another unreported incident in police logs. Smedly remains held at the Morgan County Jail.

Jacksonville Police arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant Saturday morning at an apartment complex. Orlinda Steward, 65, of the 300 block of North Church Street, was taken into custody in the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue by police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Steward was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for criminal trespass to real property. She has since been released with a new court appearance.

Jacksonville Police arrested a homeless man in front of a business on East Morton Avenue Saturday afternoon on an outstanding warrant. Joshua L. Stewart, 44, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. in the 300 block of East Morton Avenue after a requested person check. Stewart was taken into custody on Morgan County failure to appear warrants for obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property. He was later released with a new notice to appear in court.

Jacksonville Police cited a Brown County man in a traffic stop Saturday afternoon on the west side of the city. McKenzie C. Bigley, 39, of Versailles, was pulled over near the intersection of South Westgate and Northvale Drive at approximately 2:35 p.m. He was cited for driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

Jacksonville Police were requested to the Morgan County Jail on Saturday night after a person of interest was located by a deputy. Officers arrived at 9:45 p.m. and arrested Joshua J. Hudson, 31, homeless for failure to properly register as a sex offender. Hudson had been a person of interest in a case since December 16 according to a report. Hudson remains held at the Morgan County Jail.