Saturday and Sunday Dec 13th/14th Cancellations

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 13, 2025 at 7:44am



The Jacksonville Public Library will be closed today



The Jacksonville Symphony Christmas Concert, scheduled for today at 3 p.m., has been canceled due to the weather.

Santa at the Mansion has been posted til December 19th from 5 to 8 PM

All Lincoln Land Community College locations will be closed all day Saturday, Dec. 13, through Sunday, Dec. 14, at noon.

Carrollton-QND game called off.

All JHS activities are postponed today.

No church services this weekend for Lynnville Christian Church

Manchester United Methodist Church

Trinity Lutheran Church at all locations

Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester

First Baptist Church in Jacksonville cancel services-Go to Facebook page for online service. No movie night, and Sunday School and youth group also canceled.

Franklin and Durbin United Methodist Church services cancelled.

Murrayville United Methodist Church cancelled services. Advent devotions on Facebook site at 10:15 AM Sunday,

Farmers State Bank and Trust closed for the weekend

Boil order in effect for Greenfield until further notice. For every home east of 267 from Mulberry Street south to Cedar Street. And, all homes on route 267 on Cedar south to Isabel.