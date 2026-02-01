Saturday Results

SHG 67-JHS 65
Beardstown 70-South Fulton 36
Calhoun 61-Griggsville Perry 40
South County 51-Carrollton 49 (OT)
Rush-Ind 43-Triopia 41
Athens 48-West Central 37
GNW 49-Pawnee 35
Lincoln 73-Taylorville 32
Southeast 43-Glenwood 42
MacArthur 54-McCluer North 51
Metamora 60-Springfield 48
Rochester 66-Lincolnwood 29
Normal U 65-Marian Catholic 36
GIRLS Bloomington 57-JHS 24
LADY HAWK TOURNEY
Liberty 43-West Central 34
FR McGivney 61-Carrollton 32
Roxana 43-GNW 28
Ripon 67-IC men 62
Ripon 88-IC women 56
Five JHS wrestlers advance to the Granite City Sectional. DaShawn Armstrong won a regional title. Also advancing were Hunter Hays, Jordan Coolian, Wesley Ortiz, and Brock Meyer.
West Central 7th grade boys advance to the state title with a 51-38 win over Dwight
IC men push winning streak in swimming to 19 in a row. IC women swimmers fall to Millikin.
JHS J’Ettes finish 2nd in state competitive dance final.