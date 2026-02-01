Saturday Results

By Gary Scott on February 1, 2026 at 7:37am

SHG 67-JHS 65

Beardstown 70-South Fulton 36

Calhoun 61-Griggsville Perry 40

South County 51-Carrollton 49 (OT)

Rush-Ind 43-Triopia 41

Athens 48-West Central 37

GNW 49-Pawnee 35

Lincoln 73-Taylorville 32

Southeast 43-Glenwood 42

MacArthur 54-McCluer North 51

Metamora 60-Springfield 48

Rochester 66-Lincolnwood 29

Normal U 65-Marian Catholic 36

GIRLS Bloomington 57-JHS 24

LADY HAWK TOURNEY

Liberty 43-West Central 34

FR McGivney 61-Carrollton 32

Roxana 43-GNW 28

Ripon 67-IC men 62

Ripon 88-IC women 56

Five JHS wrestlers advance to the Granite City Sectional. DaShawn Armstrong won a regional title. Also advancing were Hunter Hays, Jordan Coolian, Wesley Ortiz, and Brock Meyer.

West Central 7th grade boys advance to the state title with a 51-38 win over Dwight

IC men push winning streak in swimming to 19 in a row. IC women swimmers fall to Millikin.

JHS J’Ettes finish 2nd in state competitive dance final.