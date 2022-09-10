Saturday Scoreboard

By Benjamin Cox on September 10, 2022 at 10:39am

Jacksonville took down Southeast 64-20.

Elsewhere in the Central State 8 last night, Chatham-Glenwood beat Normal U-High 70-28, SHG shut out Decatur-Eisenhower 63-0, and Decatur-MacArthur topped Lanphier 49-6.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens came back to win over Stanford-Olympia 22-8, Auburn beat Pleasant Plains 41-24, Maroa-Forsyth smashed PORTA 56-8, New Berlin won on the road at Riverton 40-6, and Williamsville shut out Pittsfield 42-0.

In the Prairieland Conference, Rushville-Industry pounded Lewistown 54-6.

In the South Central Conference, North Mac beat Vandalia 40-7.

The WIVC saw several blowouts this week. Camp Point defeated Mendon-Unity 30-8, Carrollton shut out Pleasant Hill 48-0, Brown County smashed Triopia 36-8, Greenfield-Northwestern blasted North Greene 52-6.

Today’s high school football schedule has two games. Routt is at home to face Beardstown in WIVC North action. Pre-game begins around 12:40 on WEAI. Elsewhere, the CS8 wraps up Week 3 with Rochester taking on Springfield High at Southeast.

In girls’ volleyball yesterday, Roxanna topped South County in 3 sets. Several area teams begin tournament play today. Jacksonville’s Varsity Invite started at 8:30AM this morning where several area teams are competing

In other high school sports today, Jacksonville’s Cross Country teams are at the Peoria Invitational, JHS Boys’ Soccer heads to Lincoln, and JHS Girls’ Swim & Dive Team are at the Springfield Invite.

Illinois College Women’s Volleyball lost both matches yesterday at the Transylvania University Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky.

Illinois College Women’s Soccer lost on the road to Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee yesterday 5-0.

IC Women’s Tennis swept Illinois Wesleyan at home yesterday 9-0.

IC Men’s Soccer won at home against Blackburn last night 4-2.

Today, IC Men’s & Women’s Soccer at home facing Grinnell College. Women’s Tennis meet both Lawrence University and Ripon College today at home. Women’s Volleyball is back home today to face Grinnell College.