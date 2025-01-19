Saturday Scores

WIT Title game West Central 51-Routt 41

3rd Place Calhoun 72-GNW 34

Fifth place Porta/AC 56-Brown County 38

Consolation Payson 58-North Greene 55

Five total upsets

Illinois College men 81-Lake Forest 75

IC Women 74-Lake Forest 55

Rochester 63-JHS 46

Evansville 67-Southeast 29

Quincy 51-Lincoln 21

All Tourney Team at WIT…Talon Albrecht and Garrett Costello of GNW, Bryson Mossman and Adam Abell of Routt Catholic, Ryker Ford, Carson Brown and Cameron Sievers of West Central, Blake Schwartz of Payson, Lane Eilerman and Connor Longnecker of Calhoun.