Saturday Scores

WIT Title game West Central 51-Routt 41
3rd Place Calhoun 72-GNW 34
Fifth place Porta/AC 56-Brown County 38
Consolation Payson 58-North Greene 55
Five total upsets
Illinois College men 81-Lake Forest 75
IC Women 74-Lake Forest 55
Rochester 63-JHS 46
Evansville 67-Southeast 29
Quincy 51-Lincoln 21
All Tourney Team at WIT…Talon Albrecht and Garrett Costello of GNW, Bryson Mossman and Adam Abell of Routt Catholic, Ryker Ford, Carson Brown and Cameron Sievers of West Central, Blake Schwartz of Payson, Lane Eilerman and Connor Longnecker of Calhoun.