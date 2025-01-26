Saturday scores

By Gary Scott on January 25, 2025 at 8:29pm

JHS Girls lost to Illini Central 51-21

IC men downed Beloit 61-50, and the women won over Beloit 73-47

West Central 58-Griggsville Perry 31

Lanphier wins the boys city tournament title over Southeast 56-23.

IC men’s swim team is now 8-0 after win over Monmouth.

Jacksonville High School J’ettes won the IHSA sectional at St Anthony’s. Compete at state finals next week in Bloomington.

Illinois College had three records set at the Snowbird Classic. Dylan Doss set a school record in the long jump at 7.22 meters. He also won the 400 meter dash with school record pf 49.59. And Devin Boggs now owns the school record in the 3000 meter run with a 9:15.38 time.