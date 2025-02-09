Saturday Scores

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2025 at 7:49am

Mount Zion 71-JHS 61

SHG girls 56-JHS girls 25

Palmyra, Missouri 63-Routt Catholic 57 OT

Roxana 48-West Central 21

Brown County 48-Triopia 47

Auburn 53-St Joe’s 45

Pleasant Plains 55-Rantoul 35

Porta/AC 57-Monticello 49

Illini West 54-Havana 25

Glenwood 52-Southeast 37

Rochester 60-Charleston 50

Eisenhower 55-Champaign Centennial 27

IVC 51-New Berlin 36

Lincoln 43-Lanphier 36

GIRLS-Litchfield 55-North Greene 22

Civic Memorial 49-Pleasant Plains 41

Pittsfield 65-West Hancock 52

West Central 51-Roxana 45

Illinois College men 66-Lawrence 43 (Coach Steve Schweer’s 100th career coaching win)

IC women 72-Lawrence 67

JHS wrestlers Joe Reif-Dashawn Armstrong-Jordan Kholian-Aiden Surratt advance to the Lincoln sectional. Reif finished 1st and the others 2nd

IC’s medley relay team finished first in the Jim Green Invitational meet yesterday. Also placing first was the 4 by 200 relay team, 4 by 400 relay team, Adam Hernandez in the 60 meter hurdles, and Dylan Doss in the 400 meter dash.