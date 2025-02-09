Saturday Scores

Mount Zion 71-JHS 61
SHG girls 56-JHS girls 25
Palmyra, Missouri 63-Routt Catholic 57 OT
Roxana 48-West Central 21
Brown County 48-Triopia 47
Auburn 53-St Joe’s 45
Pleasant Plains 55-Rantoul 35
Porta/AC 57-Monticello 49
Illini West 54-Havana 25
Glenwood 52-Southeast 37
Rochester 60-Charleston 50
Eisenhower 55-Champaign Centennial 27
IVC 51-New Berlin 36
Lincoln 43-Lanphier 36
GIRLS-Litchfield 55-North Greene 22
Civic Memorial 49-Pleasant Plains 41
Pittsfield 65-West Hancock 52
West Central 51-Roxana 45
Illinois College men 66-Lawrence 43 (Coach Steve Schweer’s 100th career coaching win)
IC women 72-Lawrence 67
JHS wrestlers Joe Reif-Dashawn Armstrong-Jordan Kholian-Aiden Surratt advance to the Lincoln sectional. Reif finished 1st and the others 2nd
IC’s medley relay team finished first in the Jim Green Invitational meet yesterday. Also placing first was the 4 by 200 relay team, 4 by 400 relay team, Adam Hernandez in the 60 meter hurdles, and Dylan Doss in the 400 meter dash.