Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on September 16, 2023 at 4:50am

Last night, high school football had a few surprises in the WIVC.

West Central downed Calhoun in Winchester 30-19, Beardstown tripped Routt 46-44, Greenfield-Northwestern blanked North Greene 44-0, and Brown County beat Triopia 39-12.

In the Central State 8, Rochester shut out Jacksonville 56-0, Glenwood blanked Springfield 33-0, Decatur-Eisenhower beat Lanphier 46-24, Normal U-High got by Decatur-MacArthur 28-14, SHG blanked Southeast 42-0, and Lincoln won the non-conference battle over Peoria-Manual 48-12.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens outlasted Auburn 51-34, New Berlin shut out Pittsfield 40-0, Pleasant Plains slipped by PORTA A/C 35-18, Maroa-Forsyth blasted Riverton 68-6, and Stanford-Olympia edged Williamsville 27-20.

Elsewhere, Toulon-Stark County defeated Havana 49-18, Rushville-Industry beat Abingdon-Avon 38-20, and Pana blasted North Mac 55-20.

Today in football, Carrollton plays at Pleasant Hill at 2, and Camp Point travels to Mendon-Unity for a 6PM start.

In volleyball, New Berlin hosts the Ray Long Pretzel Classic that brings in West Central, Calhoun, Carrollton, Greenfield-Northwestern, North Mac, Southeast, and Lutheran. Elsewhere, St. Joseph’s Academy welcomes Pleasant Hill.

The JHS Cross County teams compete at the Highland Tournament. The JHS girls’ tennis team is at the Glenwood Invitational. The JHS girls’ golf team goes to the Decatur-Eisenhower Invite.

The Illinois College football team is on the road at Ripon College. The IC women’s golf team is on the road at Normal for the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Invite. The IC women’s tennis team hosts Cornell and Grinell. The IC men’s soccer teams welcomes Eureka.

Around the state in Division I football, Illinois plays hosts to 7th-rated Penn State at 11. Illinois State has a 2PM date with Eastern Illinois, and Southern Illinois heads to SEMO at 6. Northern Illinois is at Nebraska at 6. Lindenwood visits Western Illinois, also at 6.