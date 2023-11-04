Saturday Sports

We will be at Greenfield today for a playoff battle between two teams that have lost just one game between them. Unbeaten and 3rd seeded Greenfield-Northwestern hosts 6th seeded Casey Westfield. Game time is 2 PM, and we will begin the broadcast about 1:40 on WEAI. Westfield is 9-1.

Also today, Calhoun stays home for Camp Point in a two PM kick off game. It’s impressive that three WIVC teams remain alive in the 2nd round.

The rest of the playoff schedule today sends Salt Fork to Sesser Valier at 2. The winner plays the winner of Casey and GNW. And, Leroy is at Belleville Althoff at 1:30 today. The winner plays either Calhoun or Camp Point.

At the 2A level, Quincy Notre Dame hosts Nashville at 1. Peoria Notre Dame goes to Harrisburg for a 5 PM game at the 4A level. In 5A football, SHG welcomes top seeded Morris at 2. And, Glenwood goes to Oak Lawn Richards for a 2:30 game.

For Illinois College, the Blueboys have a tough test on the road at Cornell College at Mount Vernon, Iowa. It is a 1 PM kick off. IC won a year ago 28-14 and is 8 and 2 over the last 10 meetings with Cornell. Cornell is 5 and 3, with losses to Coe, Lake Forest and Monmouth.

The IC volleyball teams play Beloit and Wartburg College here. And, the swim teams host Monmouth.

The JHS girls’ swim team competes at the IHSA sectional at Edwardsville.