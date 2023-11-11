Saturday Sports

The Illinois College Women’s Volleyball Team began the Midwest Conference Tournament yesterday afternoon in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. The #2 seed Lady Blues swept Lake Forest. With the victory, the Lady Blues advance to the tournament’s championship match and will face #1 seed Cornell College today at 1PM for the championship, and an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Division III Tournament. The Lady Blues are hoping for a 3rd time’s the charm, as they’ve dropped their previous two matches to Cornell earlier this year.

Playoff football in the area resumes today.

Greenfield-Northwestern plays at Sesser-Valier at 2:30 today. The game will be carried live on WEAI 107.1FM, starting with the pregame show about 2:10.

The winner will get either Camp Point Central or Belleville Althoff Catholic. That game kicks off in Camp Point today at 2.

North Greene High graduate Ryan Knox leads Athens in the 2A quarterfinals with a 1PM date at Nashville. The winner of that game will face either Shelbyville or Breese Mater Dei. In the top bracket in 2A, fellow Sangamo Conference team Maroa-Forsyth heads to Bloomington Central Catholic at 2PM.

Rochester takes their unbeaten record into today’s game that they hose against Breese Central at 4PM today. Chatham-Glenwood is at the 6A level quarterfinals, hosting Washington at 2 today.

The Illinois College football team concludes the regular season today at Noon at Beloit College. Jacksonville grad Collin Brunstein could set the Division III record for most touchdown catches in a single season. He’s currently tied for the top spot with two other players with 26. With a win today, the 8-1 Blueboys will win the Midwest Conference championship and automatically qualify for the NCAA Division III playoffs for only the second time in school history and tie a school record for wins in a season.

The Illinois College cross country teams compete in the NCAA Regionals at Waverly, Iowa today. The IC Swim teams head to Monmouth College.