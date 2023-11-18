Saturday Sports

It’s tournament season in girls’ high school basketball.

Last night at the Taylorville Invitational, JHS was dropped by Mt. Zion 70-15. Jacksonville continues play at Taylorville today against Bethalto-Civic Memorial at 6:30PM and against the host Taylorville at 1PM.

At the Waverly Girls Thanksgiving Holiday Tournament, Kincaid-South Fork dropped Carrollton 58-39, Triopia defeated New Berlin/South County 34-27, Auburn smashed Litchfield 70-8, and North Mac beat Litchfield 55-28. Today at Waverly, Carrollton meets Triopia, New Berlin/South County meets South Fork, Auburn takes on Litchfield, and North Mac matches up against North Greene.

In other tournament play around the area today, in Mt. Sterling – the host Brown County takes on Payson-Seymour and Liberty; Beardstown takes on Mendon-Unity and Liberty, Rushville-Industry meets Hamilton/Warsaw, and Pittsfield/Griggsville-Perry locks up with Sciota-West Prairie. In Clinton, PORTA A/C takes on Olympia for the Clinton Tournament Championship. Pleasant Plains takes on St. Joseph-Ogden in tournament play elsewhere today.

The Illinois College women’s basketball team defeated Westminster College in the first round of the Greenville Tournament last night 77-73. They move on to face host Greenville today at 5PM.

The Illinois College men’s team rolled to the finals of the Bill Merris Tournament yesterday with a 77-66 win over Coe College. They face Wabash in the finals at 3PM in Sherman Gym.

At the top of our broadcast schedule today is high school football is the Class 1A semifinal game between Greenfield-Northwestern and Camp Point Central in Camp Point. We will broadcast the game live, starting with the pregame show about 1:40PM on 107.1FM WEAI. Ryne Turke and Dakota Turpin will call the action. The game’s winner will represent the WIVC in the state title game next week. Today’s winner will get either Lena Winslow or Chicago Hope Academy next Friday morning at 10.

In 2A, Athens and Head Coach Ryan Knox will play today at Shelbyville. The winner will get either Maroa-Forsyth or Wilmington. A win from either Athens or Maroa-Forsyth would guarantee Sangamo Conference representation in the finals next week.

In 4A, Rochester has a date with Murphysboro today on the road. The winner would get either Wheaton Academy or Burbank-St. Laurence next week.

The Illinois College men’s football team kicks off their postseason schedule in Waverly, Iowa where they meet Wartburg College at Noon. You can livestream the game on illinoiscollegeathletics.com.

The IC men’s and women’s Cross Country Teams compete in the NCAA National Championships today at Newville, Pennsylvania.