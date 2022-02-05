Saturday Sports

By Gary Scott on February 5, 2022 at 5:50am

After several postponements due to icy roads, some games managed to get squeezed in around the area last night.

In boys’ basketball, Illini West beat Griggsville-Perry 59-49 in a reshuffled game at the Superfan Shootout in Quincy last night.

Elsewhere, North Mac lost to Auburn 62-52; SHG stopped Glenwood 61-56; and Springfield beat Rochester 52-38.

In the lone girls game from last night, SHG beat Glenwood 48-37.

Jacksonville heads to Normal today in a make up game. JHS takes on U-High at 2:30. WEAI will carry the game live starting with the pregame around 2:15.

Elsewhere, at the Superfan Shootout in Quincy, Routt meets up with Quincy-Notre Dame at QND tonight at 8.

In other action, Auburn stays home to play Pontiac this morning, New Berlin entertains Tolono Unity, Rushville-Industry plays this morning at Barry-Western, Griggsville-Perry hosts Camp Point, North Mac heads to Olympia, Pawnee visits Beardstown, SHG goes to Normal West, and Southeast plays host to Belleville West.

In girls’ action, Routt is at Havana, Calhoun welcomes Litchfield, South Fork visits North Mac, Brown County meets Greenfield-Northwestern, and West Central heads up to Mendon-Unity.

The JHS wrestling team hosts the regional tournament this morning.

And, the Jim Green Invitational Indoor Track & Field meet will be held at Illinois College today starting at 10AM.