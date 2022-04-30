Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on April 30, 2022 at 5:12am

After a lengthy delay due to rain, Jacksonville and Routt squeezed in their cross-town rivalry game at Lenz Field last night. Jacksonville took the win 7-2.

In other scores, West Central baseball smashed Griggsville-Perry 25-2. Griggsville-Perry returned the favor in softball, topping West Central 8-7. Teutopolis shut out Pleasant Plains in baseball 10-0.

Every other game yesterday was canceled or postponed.

At the Pleasant Plains Tournament in soccer, Tri City topped Beardstown 4-3 to take 5th Place. Athens-PORTA shut out Auburn 1-0 for 3rd Place. Pleasant Plains-New Berlin took home the championship over Williamsville 7-0.

Everything today is weather permitting.

In baseball, Jacksonville plays Jerseyville in a doubleheader at Illinois College today. New Berlin-South County heads to Liberty for a doubleheader. North Greene stays home to face Mt. Pulaski, and Calhoun visits Gillespie to take on Gillespie and make up a game against Southwestern.

In softball, Carrollton heads to Greenfield-Northwestern, and Pittsfield visits Beardstown.

JHS’ Bass Fishing Squad goes to Lake Springfield today in a meet with Rochester.

Illinois College Baseball heads to Monmouth for a doubleheader. The IC Track and Field Teams are split between the conclusion of the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa and staying home for the True Blue Open today.