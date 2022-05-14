Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 14, 2022 at 5:11am

Soccer regionals wrapped up yesterday in Class 1A. Quincy Notre Dame shut out Beardstown 5-0. SHG shut out Pleasant Plains-New Berlin 4-0.

Pleasant Plains dominated the Class 1A Girls Track Sectional yesterday in Beardstown sending several to state competition. Three Plains relays will be moving on in the 4×100, 4×400, and 4×400. Those relays include Nikkie Shaffer, Ella Pearce, Julia Bergner, Whitney Wilson, Jaidynn Albers, Megan Derrick, Abigail Wolters, Anna Moore, and Teagen Galloway. Wolters also qualified for state taking first in the 800 meter run. Plains’ Katryna Tewes also qualified, taking second in the High Jump.

West Central also had a good day with the relays. The 4×200 and 4×400 teams all move on to state competition. The teams include Elise Brown, Brooklyn Gregory, Olivia Bingeman, Laura Garrett, Kaylee Hamilton, and Emy Coonrod.

Routt’s Emma Terwische will compete at State in the 300m Hurdles and the Triple Jump. Joining her in the Triple Jump is teammate Anna May.

Pittsfield will send two athletes on to the State meet. Katie Cox qualified by taking first in the 100 meter dash, Olivia Campbell took home the top honors in Shot Put and Discus.

Rushville-Industry’s Alexa Hayes took the top spot in the Pole Vault.

The State Finals will be held on Thursday-Saturday next week at Charleston.

In baseball action yesterday, Quincy shut out Brown County 9-0, Gillespie shut down Calhoun 11-1, Beardstown slipped by Lewistown 8-7, Pawnee defeated Auburn 11-1, West Central topped Camp Point 8-2, Payson defeated Rushville-Industry 7-4, and New Berlin-South County edged Southeast 12-9.

In softball, Brown County slipped by Macomb 5-4, Gillespie edged Calhoun 1-0, Pawnee beat Auburn 3-2, PORTA A/C shut out Delavan 4-0, and Quincy Notre Dame shut out Beardstown 5-0.

The Illinois College Lady Blues won their first ever game in the NCAA Tournament yesterday, topping Alma College in Decatur 4-0. IC will face home team Millikin today.

The Illinois College baseball team traveled to Lawrence University for the Midwest Conference Tournament this weekend. The team suffered two losses to the Lawrence University Vikings 16-15 and the Ripon College Red Hawks 10-2. This wraps up the Blueboys 2022 season as they finish the year with a record of 17-24 overall.

Jacksonville Boys’ Tennis continue the Central State 8 Conference Tournament in Springfield at Washington Park today.

Today, in baseball action, Routt meets Quincy Notre Dame at home, New Berlin-South County is home against Mt. Pulaski, PORTA A/C heads to Staunton and will also face off with Carrollton, and Calhoun welcomes in East Alton-Wood River.

In softball, Carrollton meets Pleasant Plains at home for a doubleheader, PORTA A/C is home for a doubleheader with Beardstown, and Pleasant Hill is at Rochester.