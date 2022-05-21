Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 21, 2022 at 7:27am

Weather permitting, we will have Regional Finals today in baseball.

We will head to Triopia for the Regional Final between rivals Routt and Triopia. The pre-game begins at 10:45 this morning on WEAI.

In results yesterday in baseball, Brown County shut out West Central 6-0 to win their regional. They will play Lewistown in the Sectional semifinal in Jacksonville on Thursday.

In 2A, New Berlin-South County topped Piasa-Southwestern 9-1. They move on to play Gillespie at Gillespie this morning at 11AM.

In other games today in 1A baseball, Carrollton plays Pawnee in Hardin, and Greenfield-Northwestern goes on the road to play for the championship against Raymond-Lincolnwood in Raymond.

Elsewhere in 2A baseball, Shelbyville takes on Auburn in Virden, and Beardstown heads to Quincy to take on Quincy-Notre Dame.

In softball yesterday, Illini Bluffs beat Triopia 12-2, Brown County shut out Barry-Western 10-0, Quincy-Notre Dame beat Pleasant Plains 10-3, and Buffalo-Tri City topped SHG 5-1.

Brown County will now move on to play the winner of the Havana Sectional Final which is being played today between Havana and Edinburg. They will meet Wednesday in Jacksonville for the sectional semifinals.

Calhoun meets Raymond-Lincolnwood in Hardin today for their Regional Final. The winner likely gets Okawville on Tuesday in Marissa.

Carrollton meets Nokomis in Bunker Hill for that Regional Final. The winner will get the winner of the Dupo Regional between Marissa and Valmeyer who play this morning.

The Girls State track and field meet wraps up in Charleston today. Jacksonville continues at Sectionals in Boys’ Tennis at Glenwood. Jacksonville also continues at the state Bass Fishing meet at Carlyle Lake.

Glenwood and Mt. Zion meet in Jacksonville for a regional title in soccer in 2A at Illinois College.