Saturday Sports

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2022 at 6:45am

JHS seeks its first regional baseball title since 2007 today.

The Crimsons play Glenwood at 11 this morning. WLDS will carry the game, starting with pregame about 10:50. The game is at Chatham Community Park.

JHS lost twice to Glenwood this year 12-7 and 5-3.

Meanwhile, in Jacksonville, Triopia and Brown County meet for the third time this year with the Routt sectional title on the line. Game time is set for 11 AM, and will be played at Routt Alumni Field. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 10:45.

Triopia won the first game this season 5-2, but would lose the second game to the Hornets 14-4.

Carrollton and Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Centralia will play for the Greenville sectional title today at 11 AM.

On the softball side, Illini Bluffs and Havana meet for the Routt sectional title this morning, as Calhoun and Marissa play for the Marissa sectional crown.

Waverly graduate and South County athlete Will Ross competes in the triple jump at the NCAA Division Three track and field championships in Geneva, Ohio today.

Ross leaped 49 feet 3 and three quarter inches in the triple jump at Augustana earlier in the month. That set a new IC school record in the event. His leap ranks 4th among all Division Three triple jump athletes.