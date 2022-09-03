Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on September 3, 2022 at 8:30am

Last night, Week 2 of high school featured a number of blowouts and only a handful of close games.

Jacksonville shut out Lanphier 65-0. Elsewhere in the Central State 8, Glenwood beat Decatur-MacArthur 53-13. Rochester shut out Decatur-Eisenhower 44-0. SHG beat Springfield 56-13. Normal U-High edged Southeast 27-14.

In the WIVC last night, Greenfield-Northwestern beat Triopia 44-8. Brown County shut out North Greene 40-0. Camp Point shut out Pleasant Hill 46-0. Beardstown slipped by West Central 22-16.

Down in the Southwest Conference, North Mac defeated Piasa-Southwestern 26-9.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens beat Pleasant Plains 58-28. Maroa-Forsyth defeated Auburn 39-13. Stanford-Olympia won over Pittsfield 51-12. PORTA A/C lost to New Berlin 56-20.

In the West Central Conference, Elmwood stopped Rushville-Industry 20-6.

The Illinois College Men’s Soccer Team took their opening match against Eureka College 3-1.

Routt will be at home this afternoon in football to play Carrollton. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show around 12:40.

The JHS girls’ tennis team is in Springfield competing at Washington Park today. The cross country teams are at Granite City; and the JHS swim team heads up to Macomb.

Today, in volleyball at Meredosia; South County meets Triopia, Griggsville-Perry plays West Central, North Greene meets Griggsville-Perry later on, Pleasant Hill takes on North Greene, and West Central meets Triopia. The Beardstown volleyball team has two matches today at Augusta-Southeastern for the Lady Suns Tournament.

The Illinois College golf team competes at Rock Island. The IC tennis teams are at Webster University, and the volleyball teams welcome in Westminster and Anderson University at home.