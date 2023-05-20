Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 20, 2023 at 7:57am

In Regional Finals from 1A softball yesterday, Brown County defeated Augusta-Southeastern 8-7. Havana edged Triopia 4-3. Brown County and Havana in the Sectional semifinal in Havana on Tuesday.

In 2A, Macomb blasted Rushville-Industry 11-2. Auburn shut out Athens 1-0. Macomb and Auburn will lock up at Quincy-Notre Dame in the Sectional semifinal, also on Tuesday.

In the 1A Soccer Sectional final in Springfield, Pleasant Plains-New Berlin got passed SHG 1-0. It’s Pleasant Plains’ first sectional title in girls soccer since 2009. They move on to face Freeburg at the Super Sectional in Columbia on Tuesday.

The broadcast schedule today takes us to two locations for regional baseball title games.

We first head to Mendon-Unity, where Routt meets Camp Point. WEAI 107.1FM will carry the game live, starting with the pregame at 10:50AM.

The second game is slated to start at 1PM in Winchester. West Central plays Brown County for the title. We will join that game in progress after the Routt contest.

Elsewhere in baseball regional title action, Greenfield-Northwestern and Calhoun square off at 11AM this morning at Rives Lake in Greenfield. In 2A action, Pittsfield and Quincy-Notre Dame meet in Quincy at 11AM.

In softball, Calhoun and Mulberry Grove play at 10AM in Greenfield, and Carrollton meets Nokomis at 1PM in Carrollton. Pleasant Hill and Liberty make up their postponed game at Payson today at 3PM.

In regular season action, JHS baseball finishes their season at Illinois College today with a doubleheader against Quincy High beginning at 11AM.

The IHSA Girls State Track and Field meet wraps up today. The Boys Track Sectionals are also expected to conclude this afternoon.