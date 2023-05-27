Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 27, 2023 at 5:23am

Yesterday in softball postseason action, Illini Bluffs defeated Havana 7-3. Illini Bluffs awaits the winner of today’s other sectional final between Carrollton and Calhoun from Hardin. Game time is 11AM.

In 2A softball, Quincy-Notre Dame slipped by Auburn 4-3.

In 1A girls soccer state semi-final action last night, Normal U-High shut out Pleasant Plains-New Berlin 2-0. Pleasant Plains-New Berlin will play for 3rd place at 3PM today against Elmhurst-IC Catholic.

Today, baseball super sectionals will be played around the state.

WEAI 107.1FM will provide coverage of the West Central-Routt match-up from Mt. Sterling. The game is set to begin at 11AM. The pregame show starts around 10:45AM.

The winner plays Monday afternoon at 3 against the winner of the Christ Our Rock Lutheran-Waterloo Gibault game being played today.