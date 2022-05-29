Saturday Sports Results

By Benjamin Cox on May 28, 2022 at 7:25pm

Jacksonville High School and Triopia saw their baseball seasons come to an end this morning.

Jacksonville fell in the Regional Championship game in 3A to Chatham in Chatham 10-4.

In 1A, Brown County defeated Triopia 11-1.

Elsewhere in 1A baseball, Carrollton moves on by beating Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 5-3.

Carrollton and Brown County will meet at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield on Monday at 3PM at the 1A Super Sectional.

In 1A softball, Calhoun edged Marissa 2-1. They will meet Illini Bluffs at UIS in Springfield on Monday for the 1A Super Sectional.

The Boys’ State Track & Field meet wrapped up in Charleston today.

In 1A, Pleasant Plains finished third overall as a team, with Auburn finishing 6th.

In individual results, Pleasant Plains’ Danny Carney finished 4th in 100 meter dash, Zach Powell was the state champion in the 400 meter run with a time of 49.24. Nathan Cain finished 4th in the 110 meter hurdles. Pleasant Plains’ 4×100 meter relay team finished 4th, 6th in the 4×200 meter relay, and 5th in the 4×400 meter relay.

Rushville-Industry’s Tyler Bickerman finished 8th in the 800 meter run. R-I’s Charlie Terry finished 9th in the Pole Vault.

Auburn’s Jackson Kern finished 2nd overall in the 110 meter hurdles, and was the state champion in the 300 meter hurdles. Auburn’s Jacob Rollins finished in 4th place for shot put and 2nd place for discus.

Beardstown’s Jean Luc Aplogan took 8th place in the 300 meter hurdles.

North Mac’s 4×100 relay squad finished 6th overall. North Mac’s 4×200 meter relay finished with a 4th place mark.

Springfield Lutheran’s Mason Kooi was state champion in high jump with a personal record of 2.08m, and also was champion in the triple jump with a leap of 13.44m.

Illinois College men’s track & field star Will Ross claimed the national title in the triple jump at the NCAA DIII Outdoor Track & Field Championships today. Ross was able to record a mark of 50-2.75 (15.31m) on his second attempt to be crowned the NCAA DIII Champion in the event. This mark breaks the previous IC school record set by Ross earlier this season at 49-3.75 (15.03m) at the Augustana College Twilight Qualifier.

His first place finish earned him All-America honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). Ross has won the triple jump in six of his last seven outdoor meets.