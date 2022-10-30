Saturday Sports Results

1A Boys’ Football
Camp Point Central 66 Dupo 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 38 Calhoun 7
Routt 41 Villa Grove 15
Toledo (Cumberland) 34 Rushville-Industry 8
Tuscola 20 Brown County 18
2A Boys’ Football
Carmi (White County) 8 Athens 48
Knoxville 33 Mendon-Unity 14
Maroa-Forsyth 69 Chicago (North Lawndale) 8
North Mac 19 Fairfield 20
3A Boys’ Football
Stanford-Olympia 32 Benton 21
4A Boys’ Football
Rochester 45 Effingham 14
5A Boys’ Football
Metamora 68 Jacksonville 34
Peoria 62 Decatur-MacArthur 14
1A Boys Cross Country Sectional (Elmwood)
Individual Results
11. Junior Haven Grovenwold 16:13.62 PORTA
19. Junior Jack Willenborg 16:19.41 Pleasant Plains
24. Freshman James Baisden 16:27.36 Auburn
25. Senior Robby Biesenthal 16:31.1 South County
*All runners above qualified for state meet, either through their team or as the Top 10 individuals on teams that did not advance.
Team Scores
6. Pleasant Plains *Advance to State
7. PORTA *Advance to State
12. South County
14. Auburn
1A Girls Cross Country Sectionals (Elmwood)
Individual Results
4. Freshman Madigan Burger 18:28.61 South County
5. Freshman Caroline Willenborg 18:29.69 Pleasant Plains
16. Senior Jaidynn Albers 19:18.33 Pleasant Plains
20. Freshman Alaina Hawker 19:25.43 Pleasant Plains
*All runners above qualified for state meet, either through their team or as the Top 10 individuals on teams that did not advance.
Team Scores
First Pleasant Plains * Qualified For State
10. PORTA
14. South County
17. Beardstown
2A Girls’ Cross Country Sectionals (Chatham-Glenwood)
Individual Results
37. Junior Emma Wyman 19:22.7 Jacksonville * missed qualifying for State by 2 seconds, finished as 12th individual on a non-qualifying team at the meet