Saturday Sports Results

1A Boys’ Football

Camp Point Central 66 Dupo 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 38 Calhoun 7

Routt 41 Villa Grove 15

Toledo (Cumberland) 34 Rushville-Industry 8

Tuscola 20 Brown County 18

2A Boys’ Football

Carmi (White County) 8 Athens 48

Knoxville 33 Mendon-Unity 14

Maroa-Forsyth 69 Chicago (North Lawndale) 8

North Mac 19 Fairfield 20

3A Boys’ Football

Stanford-Olympia 32 Benton 21

4A Boys’ Football

Rochester 45 Effingham 14

5A Boys’ Football

Metamora 68 Jacksonville 34

Peoria 62 Decatur-MacArthur 14

1A Boys Cross Country Sectional (Elmwood)

Individual Results

11. Junior Haven Grovenwold 16:13.62 PORTA

19. Junior Jack Willenborg 16:19.41 Pleasant Plains

24. Freshman James Baisden 16:27.36 Auburn

25. Senior Robby Biesenthal 16:31.1 South County

*All runners above qualified for state meet, either through their team or as the Top 10 individuals on teams that did not advance.

Team Scores

6. Pleasant Plains *Advance to State

7. PORTA *Advance to State

12. South County

14. Auburn

1A Girls Cross Country Sectionals (Elmwood)

Individual Results

4. Freshman Madigan Burger 18:28.61 South County

5. Freshman Caroline Willenborg 18:29.69 Pleasant Plains

16. Senior Jaidynn Albers 19:18.33 Pleasant Plains

20. Freshman Alaina Hawker 19:25.43 Pleasant Plains

*All runners above qualified for state meet, either through their team or as the Top 10 individuals on teams that did not advance.

Team Scores

First Pleasant Plains * Qualified For State

10. PORTA

14. South County

17. Beardstown

2A Girls’ Cross Country Sectionals (Chatham-Glenwood)

Individual Results

37. Junior Emma Wyman 19:22.7 Jacksonville * missed qualifying for State by 2 seconds, finished as 12th individual on a non-qualifying team at the meet