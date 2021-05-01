Saturday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 1, 2021 at 6:18am

Jacksonville High School split in softball and baseball yesterday.

Boys baseball lost to Springfield High 5-1. Girls softball slipped by North Greene 5-4.

Elsewhere, Pleasant Plains won both sides of a double header against Mendon-Unity. Beardstown thumped Payson-Seymour 11-1. North Mac rolled Hillsboro 18-7.

In softball, Pleasant Plains beat Rochester 7-5. North Mac crushed Morrisonville 12-1. Tri-City shut out New Berlin 13-0.

Illinois College women’s softball stopped Knox College on both sides of a double-header with back-to-back shutouts.

On the schedule for today, JHS Wrestling goes to Lincoln. JHS Girls Soccer is at home this morning versus Beardstown. It was announced yesterday that Lake Jacksonville will host the local Bass Fishing Sectional Tournament on Thursday, May 6th.

Illinois College’s mens and women’s track and field teams will be at home for the IC True Blue meet. Women’s Golf will be at the Links for the SLIAC Championship. Men’s baseball will be at home this afternoon taking on Cornell College.