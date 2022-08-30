Sauer Leaving IC For New Opportunity

Illinois College is currently looking for a new curator and archivist of the Khalaf Al Habtoor Archives. The archives announced via Twitter last night that Assistant Professor of History Samantha Sauer is leaving the college to pursue a new professional opportunity.

Sauer has been with IC for the last 6 ½ years, and joined the faculty in March 2016.

Before accepting her position at Illinois College, Sauer served as a Museum Educator with the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Arkansas from 2013-2016.

Sauer currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Jacksonville Area Museum and on the Communications Committee with the Association of Centers for the Study of Congress.

During the transition period, all questions about about the Archives and the Paul Findley Congressional Office Museum may be directed to the IC Office of Academic Affairs at 217-245-3010 or by email at archives@ic.edu.