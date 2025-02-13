SaukeeStrong Asks For Everyone to Wear Red Today

Students and staff at area schools across the region are being asked to wear red today in memory of one Pittsfield High School student and to show support for two others who were all involved a fatal three-vehicle collision on Tuesday night.

Pikeland Superintendent Todd Fox provided updates on the two surviving students from the crash, Lincoln McCartney and Deeghan Allen, on the Pikeland Community Unit School District Facebook page last night. Fox was given permission by the parents of both students to share the updates with the community.

Fox says McCartney, a freshman, was transported to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis by helicopter. He says she is in stable condition and will continue to be monitored by the hospital’s trauma and neurological teams.

Fox says Allen, a sophomore, was transported to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield by helicopter, where she successfully underwent surgeries to repair a broken bone in her neck and a skull fracture. Fox says the extent of her physical recovery remains uncertain.

Services have not been announced yet for freshman basketball star Reese Ramsey. Ramsey and a 68-year old woman from Pittsfield were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Illinois Route 106 west of Pittsfield late Tuesday night.

Pikeland Schools are not in session today due to poor road conditions. High school students have been invited to the Crossroads Center to gather. All practices and games for Pikeland are cancelled for today. Fox said school counselors, additional counselors, and local ministers will be available today and Friday for students.