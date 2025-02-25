Sawyers Hired As Beardstown Head Football Coach

Beardstown CUSD #15 officials announced on Friday the hiring of Chris Sawyers as its next head football coach.

According to the post on social media, Sawyers arrives from Sunrise Mountain High School in Las Vegas, Nevada with an “extensive background in coaching and his commitment to fostering both athletic and personal growth in student-athletes.” Sawyers was named the 2023 Coach of the Year in Nevada, and led his team to a runner-up finish in Class 4A in the state last year, turning around a program that went winless two years prior.

Sawyers replaces veteran coach Elliott Craig after 5 seasons. Craig went 15-23 as head coach with 2 playoff appearances in 3A. Craig left the position in December after he was told by the school administration and the school board they were wanting to go a different direction with the varsity football program. Craig remains as the school’s athletic director.

