Saxer Resigns At Jacksonville Municipal Airport, Search Begins For New Airport Manager

The Jacksonville Airport is looking for a new manager. Current manager Shastin Saxer recently resigned under good terms to accept a new job opportunity, according to communication with Airport Authority board members with WLDS News this morning. According to Saxer’s LinkedIn, he has taken a job with the Illinois Department of Labor in Springfield earlier this month.

The Airport Authority has called a special meeting for Tuesday at 2PM at the Terminal Building of the Jacksonville Municipal Airport to discuss options for an interim replacement while the Airport Authority puts out a comprehensive search for a full-time manager of the airport.

The interim manager and search are the only action items for the special meeting on Tuesday.