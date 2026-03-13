Scam alert issued by Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services

The Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services has issued a scam alert targeting family members of people who have recently been arrested.

According to authorities, scammers are posing as representatives of the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services and contacting relatives of in-custody defendants. The callers claim a person can be released from jail early if the family pays for GPS monitoring equipment or supervision fees.

Officials stress that the Office of Statewide Pretrial Services will never request payment for GPS devices or supervision services and will not contact family members asking for money to secure someone’s release.

The warning follows similar reports in central Illinois. In Peoria County, according to WMBD, a victim reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be with “Pre-Trial Services,” saying the victim’s fiancée could be released from jail if $3,000 was paid. After the victim said they could not afford that amount, the caller lowered the demand to $1,000 and instructed the payment be sent through Cash App or Zelle.

The victim later realized the request was fraudulent and contacted law enforcement.

Authorities say legitimate government or law enforcement agencies will never demand money for someone’s release, negotiate payment amounts, or request payments through gift cards or instant payment apps.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call related to a jailed family member is urged not to send money and to contact their local county sheriff’s office.

Officials say multiple reports of the scam have already been received as investigators work to identify those responsible.