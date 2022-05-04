Schewe Community Center in Beardstown Closed Over Sewer Smell

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2022 at 4:35am

UPDATE: The Schewe Community Center was reopened late yesterday afternoon after repairs.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has closed the Schewe Community Center in Beardstown until further notice.

The Beardstown Park District made the announcement on Monday on Facebook, saying that a sewage smell was the source of the closure and that the Park District was attempting to make repairs.

The Park District said in the post that they believe they know the root of the problem and will be attempting to put fixes in place to reopen the building.

The announcement says that summer programs for the Park District will continue as scheduled. The Sudbrink Water Park is still scheduled to open on time on Saturday, May 28th and all high school and little league ballgames will continue at the park.

The Beardstown Park Pool House across from the Armory will be open to take summer program registrations from 8AM-1PM and 3-6PM on weekdays, and from 8AM to Noon on Saturday.

Park District leadership has refused further comment and have asked the public to continue to watch the Park District’s Facebook Page for more updates.