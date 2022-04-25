Schmidt Appointed To Fill Belz Vacancy in 7th Circuit

The 7th Judicial Circuit will have a new resident judge in Sangamon County.

Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman’s Office announced today the appointment of Robin L. Schmidt to the bench.

Schmidt replaces retiring Judge John Belz in July. Schmidt’s appointment takes effect on June 8th and will conclude on December 5th, when the vacancy will be filled by the General Election in November. Schmidt is currently running unopposed for the seat.

Schmidt is currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Sangamon County where she serves as a Felony Prosecutor. Prior to this, she was an administrative hearings representative/prosecutor for the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office and had served from 1999 to 2006 as Chief Administrative Law Judge and Administrative Law Judge with the Illinois Department of Public Health. She has been an elected trustee of the Springfield Park Board since 2013.

The 7th Judicial Circuit encompasses Jersey, Macoupin, Greene, Scott, Morgan, and Sangamon counties.