Schneider Hired By Pathway For Quality Improvement Coordinator

Pathway Services announced on Monday that Michael Schneider has been hired as the new Quality Improvement Coordinator.

Schneider most recently served as Administrator at Heritage Health/Barton Stone in Jacksonville. Prior to that, he was the Administrator at Modern Care in Jacksonville and Pittsfield Manor in Pittsfield. He has also worked on the finance side of hospital management as a business office manager, accounting manager, and the Chief Financial Officer at Illini Community Hospital. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting at Quincy University.

Schneider has also served on the Illini Community Hospital Board of Directors. Since moving to Jacksonville, he has been active in the Jacksonville Rotary Club having held several leadership roles including club president. He has also been active in the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce and served as the Chamber’s board president and was named the Chamber of Commerce Boss of the Year in 2009. Notably, Schneider has been on the Board for Pathway Services having served as their board president in recent years.