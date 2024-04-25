Schnitker Named 2024 Helen Baldwin Award Recipient

A Jacksonville bank executive known for awarding community Blue Diamond service has been awarded for service of his own.

Prairieland United Way announced last night that the 2024 Helen Baldwin Distinguished Service Award this year was presented to First National Bank of Arenzville as President and CEO, Kai Schnitker.

Prairieland United Way Board President Amy Quigg pointed out Schnitker’s past service to Prairieland’s Board of Directors, as a campaign co-chair in 1993, and current work on the Advisory Cabinet.

Schnitker was also recognized for his work with the Jacksonville Kiwanis, his active role with the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ken Bradbury Foundation, and local youth sports.