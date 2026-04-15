Schofield Sentenced in Acree Murder Case

By Gary Scott on April 14, 2026 at 7:28pm

A Schuyler County woman is headed to prison for her role in the murder of her husband in October of 2020.

34-year-old Sara Schofield of Browning yesterday morning was given 2 years in prison for concealment of a homicidal death. She must also pay a $500 fine.

A charge of obstructing justice was dropped in the plea agreement.

Ken Acree pleaded guilty to second degree murder in March of last year for the shooting death of Robert Schofield. Schofield’s body was found four days after he was reported missing near Gobbler’s Road in Nortonville.

Acree is serving a 40 year sentence.

Sara Schofield had agreed to turn state evidence and testify against Acree, but the state didn’t trust her story.

A co-defendant, Acree’s wife, 40-year-old Laura Acree, is awaiting a final adjudication.