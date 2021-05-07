School Bus Struck Friday Morning in 2-Car Crash

A school Bus with students aboard was involved in a two-car accident this morning on Mound Road in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Police received a call of a school bus being involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mound Road and Forest Hills at approximately 7:47 this morning. According to police reports, the bus was stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic on Mound Road near Forest Hills when a vehicle driven by 50 year old Shari E Angelly of the 1000 block of North Fayette allegedly struck the rear end of the vehicle. Angelly allegedly told police that she did not see that the bus had stopped in front of her in time. The Bus driver, 61 year old Ronald J. Robinson of the 1000 block of Hall Drive, allegedly told police that he never saw Angelly’s vehicle until it collided with the rear end of the bus.

According to police reports, Angelly’s entire front end was pushed inward and had to be towed from the scene for not being operational. The school bus received noticeable rear end damage to the bumper, which was pushed inward. No injuries were reported. There were 13 juveniles and 1 adult passenger on the bus at the time of the collision.

Angelly was cited for following too closely and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.