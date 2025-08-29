School District 117 Settles 850K Dollar Tax Error

Superintendent Steve Ptacek announced at the school board’s meeting Wednesday night, that a tax error caught by the District 117 school board has been settled by the district. An over payment of $850,000 was discovered by the district about 4 years ago while conducting a historical analysis trend. Ptacek says that during the analysis they noticed that two of the years did not add up.

“We had very similar CPI, very similar construction EAV, but a drastic difference in dollars we received,’ Ptacek says, “So, we brought it to the county’s attention and they found that they did over pay us 850,000 dollars that year. It was about $772,000 dollars. It’s now, with the CPI increase, about $850,000”

He added that the overall taxes collected on existing property have remained flat, the issue is how this payment will reflect on next year’s property taxes. “I have to create a document explaining to the community why they will see a higher jump this year, than what happened last year, on property taxes.”

Ptacek noted that in the county’s defense, the officials currently working for the county were not working there when the mistake was made and the district has enjoyed working with the current officials.