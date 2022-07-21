School Supply Sales Tax Reduction Coming Aug. 5-Aug 14

Parents shopping for school supplies will get a little break at the cash register next month.

The Illinois Family Relief Plan that went into effect on July 1st created a sales tax holiday on school supplies effective August 5th through August 14th. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% down to 1.25%.

Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item and certain school supplies used by students in the course of study. School supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.

A complete list of all the qualifying items can by found on the Illinois Department of Revenue’s website. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced back in June that the tax holiday is estimated to save Illinois families $50 million.