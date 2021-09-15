Schuyler Co. Announces Another Outbreak, Greene Announces 55th COVID-Related Death

The Schuyler County Health Department has announced a second outbreak in as many days in the county.

The health department is reporting an outbreak of 4 confirmed cases related to the Community Center Daycare Program in Rushville. IDPH defines an outbreak of 2 or more lab confirmed positive cases in a congregate setting. The Rushville Fitness and Community Center Daycare Program is working with the Schuyler County Health Department and following direction and guidance from IDPH and SCHD to monitor and slow down the spread.

Yesterday, the Schuyler County Health Department also confirmed 4 positive cases at Webster Elementary School in Rushville. No other new cases were reported in the county yesterday.

Morgan County Health Department officials reported 15 new cases yesterday. There are currently 141 active cases in Morgan County, with 12 currently hospitalized.

In an update on their Facebook page yesterday, Greene County Health Department officials announced 43 new cases since their previous report on Thursday, September 9th. The new cases brings the number of active cases in Greene to 69. They also confirmed an additional death linked to COViD-19. Greene County has had 55 deaths overall attributed to the virus.